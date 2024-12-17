New calendar for European Competitions – 2025/26 Season

The preliminary calendar for the 2025/26 season of European club competitions has been announced.

The four teams representing Azerbaijan on the continental stage have been assigned their draw and match dates, Idman.biz reports.

The Premier League champion will compete in the UEFA Champions League, the cup winner will participate in the UEFA Europa League, and the silver and bronze medalists from the league will battle in the UEFA Conference League. The opponents of our teams will be determined on June 17-18, 2025. During this time, the draws for the first two rounds of all three tournaments will take place.

The UEFA Champions League final will be held in Budapest, the UEFA Europa League final will take place in Istanbul, and the UEFA Conference League final will be hosted in Leipzig.

2025

• June 17-18 – Draw for the 1st and 2nd qualification rounds (CL, EL, Conference League)

• July 8-9 – 1st qualification round, first leg (CL)

• July 10 – 1st qualification round, first leg (EL, Conference League)

• July 15-16 – 1st qualification round, second leg (CL)

• July 17 – 1st qualification round, second leg (EL, Conference League)

• July 21 – Draw for the 3rd qualification round (CL, EL, Conference League)

• July 22-23 – 2nd qualification round, first leg (CL)

• July 24 – 2nd qualification round, first leg (EL, Conference League)

• July 29-30 – 2nd qualification round, second leg (CL)

• July 31 – 2nd qualification round, second leg (EL, Conference League)

• August 4 – Playoff draw (CL, EL, Conference League)

• August 5-6 – 3rd qualification round, first leg (CL)

• August 7 – 3rd qualification round, first leg (EL, Conference League)

• August 12 – 3rd qualification round, second leg (CL)

• August 13 – UEFA Super Cup (Udine, Italy)

• August 14 – 3rd qualification round, second leg (EL, Conference League)

• August 19-20 – Playoff round, first leg (CL)

• August 21 – Playoff round, first leg (EL, Conference League)

• August 26-27 – Playoff round, second leg (CL)

• August 28 – Playoff round, second leg (EL, Conference League)

• August 28 – League phase draw (CL)

• August 29 – League phase draw (EL, Conference League)



September 2025

• September 16-18 – League phase, Matchday 1 (CL)

• September 24-25 – League phase, Matchday 1 (EL)

• September 30 – October 1 – League phase, Matchday 2 (CL)

• October 2 – League phase, Matchday 2 (EL)

• October 2 – League phase, Matchday 1 (Conference League)

October 2025

• October 21-22 – League phase, Matchday 3 (CL)

• October 23 – League phase, Matchday 3 (EL)

• October 23 – League phase, Matchday 2 (Conference League)

November 2025

• November 4-5 – League phase, Matchday 4 (CL)

• November 6 – League phase, Matchday 4 (EL)

• November 6 – League phase, Matchday 3 (Conference League)

• November 25-26 – League phase, Matchday 5 (CL)

• November 27 – League phase, Matchday 5 (EL)

• November 27 – League phase, Matchday 4 (Conference League)

December 2025

• December 9-10 – League phase, Matchday 6 (CL)

• December 11 – League phase, Matchday 6 (EL)

• December 11 – League phase, Matchday 5 (Conference League)

• December 18 – League phase, Matchday 6 (Conference League)

• December 19 – Playoff draw (Conference League)

2026

• January 20-21 – League phase, Matchday 7 (CL)

• January 22 – League phase, Matchday 7 (EL)

• January 28 – League phase, Matchday 8 (CL)

• January 29 – League phase, Matchday 8 (EL)

• January 30 – Playoff draw (CL, EL)

• February 17-18 – Playoff round, first leg (CL)

• February 19 – Playoff round, first leg (EL, Conference League)

• February 24-25 – Playoff round, second leg (CL)

• February 26 – Playoff round, second leg (EL, Conference League)

• February 27 – Draw for the R16, 1/4, Semifinals and final



March 2026

• March 10-11 – R16 finals, first leg (CL)

• March 12 – R16 finals, first leg (EL, Conference League)

• March 17-18 – R16 finals, second leg (CL)

• March 19 – R16 finals, second leg (EL, Conference League)

April 2026

• April 7-8 – 1/4 finals, first leg (CL)

• April 9 – 1/4 finals, first leg (EL, Conference League)

• April 14-15 – 1/4 finals, second leg (CL)

• April 16 – 1/4 finals, second leg (EL, Conference League)

May 2026

• April 28-29 – Semifinals, first leg (CL)

• April 30 – Semifinals, first leg (EL, Conference League)

• May 5-6 – Semifinals, second leg (CL)

• May 7 – Semifinals, second leg (EL, Conference League)

• May 20 – Final (EL, Istanbul, Turkiye)

• May 27 – Final (Conference League, Leipzig, Germany)

• May 30 – Final (CL, Budapest)



Idman.biz