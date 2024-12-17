17 December 2024
EN

New calendar for European Competitions – 2025/26 Season

Football
News
17 December 2024 12:48
29
New calendar for European Competitions – 2025/26 Season

The preliminary calendar for the 2025/26 season of European club competitions has been announced.

The four teams representing Azerbaijan on the continental stage have been assigned their draw and match dates, Idman.biz reports.

The Premier League champion will compete in the UEFA Champions League, the cup winner will participate in the UEFA Europa League, and the silver and bronze medalists from the league will battle in the UEFA Conference League. The opponents of our teams will be determined on June 17-18, 2025. During this time, the draws for the first two rounds of all three tournaments will take place.

The UEFA Champions League final will be held in Budapest, the UEFA Europa League final will take place in Istanbul, and the UEFA Conference League final will be hosted in Leipzig.

2025
• June 17-18 – Draw for the 1st and 2nd qualification rounds (CL, EL, Conference League)
• July 8-9 – 1st qualification round, first leg (CL)
• July 10 – 1st qualification round, first leg (EL, Conference League)
• July 15-16 – 1st qualification round, second leg (CL)
• July 17 – 1st qualification round, second leg (EL, Conference League)
• July 21 – Draw for the 3rd qualification round (CL, EL, Conference League)
• July 22-23 – 2nd qualification round, first leg (CL)
• July 24 – 2nd qualification round, first leg (EL, Conference League)
• July 29-30 – 2nd qualification round, second leg (CL)
• July 31 – 2nd qualification round, second leg (EL, Conference League)
• August 4 – Playoff draw (CL, EL, Conference League)
• August 5-6 – 3rd qualification round, first leg (CL)
• August 7 – 3rd qualification round, first leg (EL, Conference League)
• August 12 – 3rd qualification round, second leg (CL)
• August 13 – UEFA Super Cup (Udine, Italy)
• August 14 – 3rd qualification round, second leg (EL, Conference League)
• August 19-20 – Playoff round, first leg (CL)
• August 21 – Playoff round, first leg (EL, Conference League)
• August 26-27 – Playoff round, second leg (CL)
• August 28 – Playoff round, second leg (EL, Conference League)
• August 28 – League phase draw (CL)
• August 29 – League phase draw (EL, Conference League)

September 2025
• September 16-18 – League phase, Matchday 1 (CL)
• September 24-25 – League phase, Matchday 1 (EL)
• September 30 – October 1 – League phase, Matchday 2 (CL)
• October 2 – League phase, Matchday 2 (EL)
• October 2 – League phase, Matchday 1 (Conference League)
October 2025
• October 21-22 – League phase, Matchday 3 (CL)
• October 23 – League phase, Matchday 3 (EL)
• October 23 – League phase, Matchday 2 (Conference League)
November 2025
• November 4-5 – League phase, Matchday 4 (CL)
• November 6 – League phase, Matchday 4 (EL)
• November 6 – League phase, Matchday 3 (Conference League)
• November 25-26 – League phase, Matchday 5 (CL)
• November 27 – League phase, Matchday 5 (EL)
• November 27 – League phase, Matchday 4 (Conference League)
December 2025
• December 9-10 – League phase, Matchday 6 (CL)
• December 11 – League phase, Matchday 6 (EL)
• December 11 – League phase, Matchday 5 (Conference League)
• December 18 – League phase, Matchday 6 (Conference League)
• December 19 – Playoff draw (Conference League)
2026
• January 20-21 – League phase, Matchday 7 (CL)
• January 22 – League phase, Matchday 7 (EL)
• January 28 – League phase, Matchday 8 (CL)
• January 29 – League phase, Matchday 8 (EL)
• January 30 – Playoff draw (CL, EL)
• February 17-18 – Playoff round, first leg (CL)
• February 19 – Playoff round, first leg (EL, Conference League)
• February 24-25 – Playoff round, second leg (CL)
• February 26 – Playoff round, second leg (EL, Conference League)
• February 27 – Draw for the R16, 1/4, Semifinals and final

March 2026
• March 10-11 – R16 finals, first leg (CL)
• March 12 – R16 finals, first leg (EL, Conference League)
• March 17-18 – R16 finals, second leg (CL)
• March 19 – R16 finals, second leg (EL, Conference League)
April 2026
• April 7-8 – 1/4 finals, first leg (CL)
• April 9 – 1/4 finals, first leg (EL, Conference League)
• April 14-15 – 1/4 finals, second leg (CL)
• April 16 – 1/4 finals, second leg (EL, Conference League)
May 2026
• April 28-29 – Semifinals, first leg (CL)
• April 30 – Semifinals, first leg (EL, Conference League)
• May 5-6 – Semifinals, second leg (CL)
• May 7 – Semifinals, second leg (EL, Conference League)
• May 20 – Final (EL, Istanbul, Turkiye)
• May 27 – Final (Conference League, Leipzig, Germany)
• May 30 – Final (CL, Budapest)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

National team player returns to Azerbaijan
14:32
Football

National team player returns to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani national team footballer Jalal Huseynov has changed clubs
Bayern Munich close to extending Manuel Neuer
14:25
Football

Bayern Munich close to extending Manuel Neuer

The German club will sign a deal with the 38-year-old veteran keeper, extending his contract until the summer of 2026
Qarabag ranked among the Top 20 clubs worldwide
12:08
Football

Qarabag ranked among the Top 20 clubs worldwide

A recent list has revealed the top-performing clubs in national championships over the last 10 games globally
Disqualification threat for Ukraine player ahead of World Cup qualifiers
11:32
Football

Disqualification threat for Ukraine player ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ukraine, Azerbaijan's opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, could face a significant setback

Qarabag score 900th home goal in club history
11:18
Football

Qarabag score 900th home goal in club history

Qarabag reached a historic milestone by netting their 900th home goal in the Azerbaijani championships
Ronaldo eyes presidency to restore Brazilian football’s glory
10:54
Football

Ronaldo eyes presidency to restore Brazilian football’s glory

Ronaldo Nazario is set to take a bold step to restore the prestige of Brazilian football

Most read

Former national football player was elected the country's president
14 December 15:52
Football

Former national football player was elected the country's president

Kavelashvili's swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 29
Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO
14 December 15:46
Football

Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO

Florentino Perez led the event, which was attended by the club's honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri

He was selected as the best for the fourth time
14 December 16:34
Football

He was selected as the best for the fourth time

Mbappe scored 56 points in the survey. He is five points ahead of Arsenal's William Saliba in the second place
Javid Huseynov: "The field did not allow us to play"
14 December 17:29
Football

Javid Huseynov: "The field did not allow us to play"

Head coach of Sabail evaluated the away match