Qarabag score 900th home goal in club history

Qarabag reached a historic milestone by netting their 900th home goal in the Azerbaijani championships.

Idman.biz reports that this achievement came during Matchday XVII of the Misli Premier League in a clash against Sumgayit. Toral Bayramov scored the landmark goal for Qarabag on home soil.

The Aghdam club achieved the feat in its 464th home match, becoming only the second team to reach 900+ home goals. Previously, Neftchi was the only club to surpass this mark.

Qarabag’s first-ever home goal was scored by Mehman Alishanov on May 3, 1992, in a match against Sabirabad’s Inshaatchi.

