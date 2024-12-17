17 December 2024
Musa Gurbanli: "I just want to keep my head down and train" - INTERVIEW

17 December 2024
Musa Gurbanli: "I just want to keep my head down and train"

Exclusive interview with Qarabag FC’s player Musa Gurbanli for Futbol+.

- We haven’t seen you in the starting lineup for a while. You returned to the Premier League starting XI and scored two goals against Sumgayit. How do you feel?
- It’s a positive moment for us that we secured a big win. It was a good game overall, and victories are always pleasant. I hadn’t played a full 90 minutes in a long time, so it was a good opportunity for me. I took a step towards regaining my physical form, and I’m happy about this victory.

- Do you think you can keep scoring goals consistently?
- I’ll do my best. Right now, I’m focused on working hard during training, reaching my peak form, and improving further. I’m only thinking about this. I just want to keep my head down and focus on my training.

- This victory brought you back to the top of the league. Did you approach the game against Sumgayit with extra motivation because of this?
- Absolutely. Our goal is to win the championship. We take every game seriously and try not to leave any gaps. Our motivation is always at its highest level, so this victory was very important for us.

- Having played abroad last season, do you see any changes in the level of the league this year?
- There are always changes in our league each year. I’d say more clubs appear competitive now. I wouldn’t say there’s a major change, but some players come and go. After playing abroad for a year, I can say there’s no drastic difference.

- There are other strong contenders for the Premier League title. Do you think any team can challenge you until the end of the season?
- Any team close to us in the standings is part of the competition. But we don’t pay attention to that. We try to focus on our own performance and avoid dropping points. That way, we move closer to our goal.

- The winter break is approaching, and you also have two decisive matches left in the Europa League. How will you prepare?
- For us, there’s no difference between the league and the Europa League. Of course, our European matches hold a special place for our fans. That’s why we’ll prepare as much as possible and aim to make our supporters happy.

- How do you see your chances of qualifying for the playoffs?
- Of course, we’ll play to win. We’ll give it our all. Nothing is over yet; we’ll fight until the end.

