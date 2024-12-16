Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Karim Benzema may retire from football at the end of this season.

Idman.biz, citing Spanish media, reports that Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025.

The uncertainty surrounding his decision is attributed to mental fatigue. Spanish sources claim that the French forward already knows what he will do after retiring—he has reportedly agreed with Florentino Pérez to become an ambassador for Real Madrid.

Benzema’s contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad is set to run until June 2026.

