Bandırmaspor lost points without Coshgun Diniyev

Bandırmaspor played by Coshgun Diniyev played their next match in the Turkish 1st league.

The player of the Azerbaijan national team did not wear a uniform against Ganclbirliyi due to a red card, Idman.biz reports.

4 goals were scored in the match held within the 16th round. Although Diniyev's team took the lead after the break, they could not maintain their advantage. The unbeaten streak of the "Bandirma" representative has increased to 11. Bandırmaspor with 32 points has risen to the 1st place.

Bandirali will be a guest of Erokspor on December 22.

Idman.biz