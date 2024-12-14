Former national football player was elected the country's president

Football veteran Mikhail Kavelashvili will be the sixth president of Georgia.

The former football player of the Georgian national team won the elections, Idman.biz reports.

He got 224 votes out of 300 voters. These figures were announced by the Central Election Commission of Georgia. Kavelashvili's swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 29.

During his career, the ex-striker, who was the champion of Georgia 6 times in Tbilisi Dinamo, 1 time in Russia with Alania together with our compatriot Nazim Suleymanov, and 1 time in Switzerland with Grasshoppers, also wore the uniform of Manchester City. Mikhail, who scored 9 goals in 46 matches for the Georgian national team, ended his football career in 2006.

Idman.biz