Qarabag has increased the number of defeats in the European Cup season to 8.

Gurban Gurbanov's team lost three times in the Champions League and five times in the Europa League, Idman.biz reports.

The representative of Aghdam lost to Ludogorets 1:2, Zagreb Dinamo 0:3 and 0:2 in the most prestigious club tournament of the continent. Entering the main stage of the Europa League, Qarabag lost to Tottenham and Ajax 0:3, Lyon 1:4, Malmö 1:2, and Elfsborg 0:1.

With this, the Aghdam club repeated the anti-record of the representatives of Azerbaijan in Europe. In the 2016/17 season, Gabala suffered 8 defeats. The anti-record of Qarabag coincided with the 2018/19 season, when they lost 7 times.

Qarabag played 12 games in the current season of the European Cup. A team that has lost 8 times has 4 wins.

