Aydın Bayramov: "We will do our best for this"

Goalkeeper of Zire Aydın Bayramov made a statement to the Sportal.az website.

He commented on his team's victory over Kepaz in the 16th round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports:

"Even though the score is 4:0, I can say that the game was very difficult. The first half was very difficult. But we fought well. We used the opportunities we got well. We won a worthy victory. I am glad that we managed to win in such an away match. Eurocups we are fighting for. We will do our best to be in the top ranks. We still have a big part of the season ahead. We want to do our job in the best way."

Bayramov said the following about the meeting with Turan Tovuz in the upcoming round: "We are working for a successful result in that match. We are already focused on that match. Considering that we can reduce our point difference to a minimum by winning, we will fight to the end in this match. Of course, the match will show everything. The main thing is that we will give our best on the field. That's for sure."

Idman.biz