Qarabag has an eye on the defender of Araz-Nakhchivan

Igor Ribeiro, who played an exceptional role in the successful performance of Araz-Nakhchivan in the current season, has attracted the interest of other ambitious clubs of the Premier League.

According to the information obtained by Sport24.az, Qarabag and Neftchi are interested in the services of the Brazilian defender, Idman.biz reports.

However, Qarabag seems to be more fortunate in this matter. The head coach of Aghdam, Gurban Gurbanov, likes Ribeiro's match very much and wants to see him in his team. The contract of the 28-year-old football player with the representative of Nakhchivan will expire in June 2025.

The defender, who lived a legionary life in Paraguay as well as in his homeland during his career, has been wearing the uniform of the red-whites since 2023. Ribeiro appeared in 16 matches this season.

Idman.biz