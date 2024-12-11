Barcelona Coach Hans-Dieter Flick Suspended for Two Matches

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Disciplinary Committee has handed Barcelona head coach Hans-Dieter Flick a two-match suspension.

Idman.biz reports that the experienced coach will not be present in the technical area for the upcoming home games against Leganés and Atlético.

The suspension stems from Flick’s protest against the referee’s decision during Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Real Betis in LaLiga's 16th round. The club intends to file an appeal against the decision.

For context, Barcelona currently leads the Spanish league with 38 points after 17 matches.

Idman.biz