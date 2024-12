RB Leipzig became the first team to be eliminated from the 2024/25 Champions League group stage.

Idman.biz reports that the German club lost 2-3 to Aston Villa in the sixth round, failing to earn any points from six matches. With this defeat, Leipzig lost all chances of reaching the playoffs.

Previously, Leipzig also suffered losses to Atlético (1-2), Juventus (2-3), Liverpool (0-1), Celtic (1-3), and Inter (0-1).

Idman.biz