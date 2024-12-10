Bayer Leverkusen want Real Madrid’s Arda Guler

Bayer Leverkusen are on the lookout for Turkiye's Arda Guler, currently playing for Real Madrid.

Bayer Leverkusen are keen on bringing the 19-year-old midfielder into their squad, Idman.biz, reports.

The German club had shown interest in Guler even before his move to Real Madrid. However, Bayer will have to wait until the end of the season as Real Madrid are not willing to release him in the winter transfer window.

Bayer have spoken with Arda's family but has yet to contact Real Madrid regarding the transfer.

Idman.biz