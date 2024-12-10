Badavi Huseynov: “We are going to Sweden for the victory” - Interview

Qarabag captain Badavi Huseynov gave an interview to Futbolxeber.az.

- In the last round of the Premier League, you drew with Sabah. What do you attribute this points loss to?

- We knew it was going to be a tough match. Sabah is a good team, and they’ve been on the rise since their coaching change. They had won their last two matches before facing us. We, on the other hand, had played a cup match three days earlier. In the first half, we didn’t play as we wanted, but after the break, we improved. We had several chances to score but unfortunately couldn’t capitalize on them. We could have lost as well, as Sabah also had their opportunities.



- While most teams are preparing for the final two rounds of the year, Qarabag will play both a European club match and a postponed league match. Is it possible to manage this tight schedule?



- We’ve been used to this for years. We’re not afraid to play in a packed schedule. We understand that the last matches are very important.

- Can we already say that the winter champion will be determined in the match against Araz-Nakhchivan?

- Araz-Nakhchivan has been in great form. We also want to end the first half of the season successfully. We will do our best to win all the upcoming matches.



- Recently, Qarabag has lost the lead in the championship for the first time. Can we say this competition is beneficial for your team?

- Of course. Not just Araz-Nakhchivan, but most teams have improved. This pushes us to work harder and improve our game. There are no easy matches. Even in the cup, we had difficulties in the away game against Gabala. All teams are capable of defending well. If we leave space, we face challenges. This is a warning for us to not become complacent.



- You have a match coming up against Elfsborg. Would you agree that this game is crucial for continuing in the Europa League?

- We will try to improve our performance against Elfsborg. It is a very important game for us. We’ve lost too many points in previous matches. We’re heading to Sweden with high spirits. We are going for the three points. We will do our best to achieve our goal.

