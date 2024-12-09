Botafogo claims Brazilian Championship title in the 21st century

Botafogo has been crowned the Brazilian Serie A champion for the first time in the 21st century.

Idman.biz reports that the title was secured in the season's final round when Botafogo defeated São Paulo 2-1 on their home turf.

With this win, the Rio de Janeiro team concluded the season with 79 points from 38 matches, finishing six points ahead of Palmeiras.

This marks Botafogo's third national championship victory, adding to their titles from 1968 and 1995.

Additionally, Botafogo made history earlier this month by clinching their first-ever Copa Libertadores title on December 1.

Idman.biz