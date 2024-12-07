7 December 2024
Elmar Bakhshiyev: "I am not thinking about the championship in the current situation"

7 December 2024 18:00
"We knew that a tough game was waiting for us. We played on the artificial field. We were rooting our team for a tougher match."

The head coach of Araz-Nakhchivan Elmar Bakhshiyev said this at the press conference held after the away match against Sabail of the 16th round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced specialist expressed his opinion about the match: "We could not start the match as we wanted. We tried to adapt to the rhythm as we went. I congratulate my team. We have the potential to increase. I hope that we will play with more content in the upcoming matches. There are not only games with Sabah and Qarabag, but also the 3rd and 4th rounds of the championship. We have to do better in order to succeed."

Bakhshiyev talked about the secret of his team's success: Asif Mammadov was 38 years old when he worked for Gabala. However, on the field, he received the same burden as the youth. Age is a thing of the past in football. We have experienced players. All players are willing. In my principle, there is no young, old, foreigner or legionnaire. We try to work with everyone. They also reciprocate. There are players who are hungry for results. They approach each game correctly. A good team has been formed. The good thing is that my players are ambitious. We don't have the principle of just fighting with Qarabag. Sabah is also ambitious. They fight for high places. I don't think about the championship in the current situation. There are two games left in the winter break. We have to think about those two games."

The head coach also touched on the winter plans: "We will prepare within the country. Since there is not much time, we will stay in Baku. As for the transfer, we have not started negotiations."

Araz-Nakhchivan won the away match with two unanswered goals.

Idman.biz

