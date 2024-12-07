Merseyside derby has been postponed

Today, the Everton - Liverpool match scheduled to be held within the 15th round of the English Premier League has been postponed.

The press services of both clubs released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

The Merseyside derby scheduled to be held at Goodison Park and start at 4:30 p.m. has been rescheduled. This step was taken due to weather conditions. Storm

Darrag is sweeping the country with strong winds and heavy rains.

Liverpool leads the Premier League with 35 points. Everton is in 15th place with 14 points.

Idman.biz