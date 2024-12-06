Qarabag’s program to Sweden announced, over 600 tickets allocated for fans

Qarabag’s travel schedule for their upcoming UEFA Europa League match against Sweden’s Elfsborg has been revealed.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that Anar Hajiyev, the head of the club's press service, shared the details.

He announced that the team will depart for Sweden on December 10 at 18:00. After the match, they will return to Baku.

More than 600 tickets have been allocated for Qarabag fans to attend the match.

The UEFA Europa League Group Stage match between Elfsborg and Qarabag will take place on December 12 at 00:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz