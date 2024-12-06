Draw Held: Bulgaria to face Azerbaijan in Women's U17 European Championship qualifiers

The draw for the second round of the 2024/2025 UEFA Women's U17 European Championship took place today, determining the opponents for national teams made up of players aged 17 and under.

Idman.biz reports that the draw was conducted in Nyon, Switzerland, and Azerbaijan's U-17 women's national team has been placed in Group 2 of League B.

In this group, Azerbaijan will compete against teams from Bulgaria, Luxembourg, and Malta.

The matches of the second round are scheduled to take place in March 2025.

Idman.biz