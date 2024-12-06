19-year-old striker opens up about struggles at Barcelona: "There was a lot of pressure"

Vitor Roque has shared his difficult experience during his time at Barcelona.

Idman.biz, citing ESPN, reports that the 19-year-old striker moved from Atletico Paranaense to the Catalan club last winter. He played 14 LaLiga matches for Barça and scored 2 goals. This summer, Roque was loaned to Betis.

Roque described his time at Barcelona as the most challenging period of his life: "The most difficult moment was the one I went through there at Barcelona. But thank God, I had my family by my side. If you're not happy, if you don't have confidence, things won't go well.

"Sometimes I would talk to my mother and say 'I don't need any of that, I need to be happy, which is the most important thing'. But sometimes you have to go through things like this to learn, to learn to overcome, learn that it's not easy, learn that it's the process and move on.

“I thought I want to go to the farm there [in Brazil] and be calm, without anyone worrying me, because sometimes it's difficult... a lot of pressure. But it's just about moving forward, having mental strength, continuing to work with great humility and things turning out well. Little by little, I am regaining my complete happiness and confidence, too."

