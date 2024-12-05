5 December 2024
Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg

Football
News
5 December 2024 18:06
Denis Marandici, the Moldovan footballer of Turan Tovuz, who suffered a leg fracture, has undergone surgery today.

Suleyman Taghiyev, the head of the club's press service, shared this information, Idman.biz reports per Report.

He stated that the defender was operated on at one of the clinics in Baku: "The surgery was successfully completed. The player will remain in the hospital for a while and will be discharged to continue treatment at home. Our club's doctors are keeping the situation under control. The exact date for his return to the field is yet to be determined. Our club has taken full responsibility for ensuring the player's speedy recovery. We hope that Marandici will soon return to the team."

For context, D. Marandici fractured his leg in several places during a duel with Pavol Safranko in the 1/8 final match of the Azerbaijan Cup against Sabah.

