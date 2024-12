Today, the draw for the 2025/2026 season of the UEFA European Championship qualifying round for national teams of players under 19 years old took place.

The event was held in Nyon, Switzerland, Idman.biz reports

During the draw, the opponents of the Azerbaijani national team were determined. In Group 13, the U19 team will compete against the national teams of the Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, and Malta.

The qualifying matches will be held in September, October, or November 2025.

Idman.biz