Milan will especially celebrate its 125th anniversary on December 15.

On that day, the "Rossoneri" will host Genoa in the 16th round of Serie A, Idman.biz reports.

It has been reported that Milan will wear long-sleeve retro jerseys for the match, with no sponsor logos or player names on them.

The team is currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak ahead of the anniversary celebration.

