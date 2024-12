Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri could be heading to the English Premier League.

Reports suggest that West Ham United, currently considering a managerial change, has shown interest in the Italian tactician, Idman.biz reports.

The club's leadership, dissatisfied with recent results, is preparing to part ways with Julen Lopetegui, with Allegri emerging as a potential replacement.

Allegri has been without a club since leaving Juventus on May 17 of this year.

Idman.biz