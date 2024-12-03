Russia women's national team captain: "A more polished football was displayed"

“Unfortunately, our second friendly match against Azerbaijan was not broadcast live.”

This statement was made by Nadezhda Smirnova, the captain of the Russia women's national football team, Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with the Russian Football Union's press service, Smirnova expressed satisfaction with her team's 1-0 victory in the second friendly match against Azerbaijan, held during their training camp in Sochi: "The match was of better quality. A more polished style of football was demonstrated. I hope people will believe my words. This really was the case. We analyzed the first match and made some adjustments to our play. In the second game, we played more openly, more aggressively, and more comfortably."

Both of the friendly matches between the national teams of Russia and Azerbaijan, held during the Sochi camp, ended in 1-0 victories for the hosts.

Idman.biz