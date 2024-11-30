Azer Bagirov: "If the opponent fights, you have to fight too"

"The match was interesting. We couldn't execute the penalty we won."

The head coach of Kepaz Azer Bagirov said this at the press conference held after the away match with Shamakhi, Idman.biz reports.

He expressed his opinion about the meeting of the 15th round of the National Premier League: "We knew that the opponent was a fighting team. Despite playing on the road, our players did not shy away from the opponent. My players fought and we won. We have been fighting for seven matches, we are playing well. We have no problem with motivation. Concentration should not be lost. Matches end in the dressing room. The most important thing is to fight until the last second. "Victory is achieved with difficulty."

Bagirov also explained the reason for Orkhan Aliyev's reserve: "It was a tactical change. Karim Lkocha drew the opponent's players more and opened the way for us on the flanks. In the first half, my team didn't seem to have a big problem. After the break, we increased our combativeness. If the opponent fights, you have to fight. Players work on penalties in training. Our main penalty scorers are Luis Pachu and Orkhan Aliyev.

Kepaz won the away match with a score of 1:0.

