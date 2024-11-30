30 November 2024
EN

Azer Bagirov: "If the opponent fights, you have to fight too"

Football
News
30 November 2024 17:27
24
Azer Bagirov: "If the opponent fights, you have to fight too"

"The match was interesting. We couldn't execute the penalty we won."

The head coach of Kepaz Azer Bagirov said this at the press conference held after the away match with Shamakhi, Idman.biz reports.

He expressed his opinion about the meeting of the 15th round of the National Premier League: "We knew that the opponent was a fighting team. Despite playing on the road, our players did not shy away from the opponent. My players fought and we won. We have been fighting for seven matches, we are playing well. We have no problem with motivation. Concentration should not be lost. Matches end in the dressing room. The most important thing is to fight until the last second. "Victory is achieved with difficulty."

Bagirov also explained the reason for Orkhan Aliyev's reserve: "It was a tactical change. Karim Lkocha drew the opponent's players more and opened the way for us on the flanks. In the first half, my team didn't seem to have a big problem. After the break, we increased our combativeness. If the opponent fights, you have to fight. Players work on penalties in training. Our main penalty scorers are Luis Pachu and Orkhan Aliyev.

Kepaz won the away match with a score of 1:0.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Where will the Azerbaijani clubs spend the winter training?
17:59
Azerbaijan football

Where will the Azerbaijani clubs spend the winter training?

The last game of the second round of the MPL will be held on December 20-22 within the 18th round
Opposing coach asked Ronaldo for an autograph
17:19
World football

Opposing coach asked Ronaldo for an autograph

After the mentioned game, the Romanian specialist signed two football shirts for the Portuguese star
23 injuries in 20 matches - coincidence?
16:49
World football

23 injuries in 20 matches - coincidence?

At present, 7 members of the team are injured, but in total, 12 players have received treatment in the last eight matches
Scandal in the Conference League match
16:30
World football

Scandal in the Conference League match

The official website of the representative of Poland published information about this
Victory sharing from the legionnaire of Araz-Nakhchivan
15:27
Football

Victory sharing from the legionnaire of Araz-Nakhchivan

He said that they won an important victory
Turkish football player was arrested in Germany
14:37
World football

Turkish football player was arrested in Germany

25-year-old player was found to be a member of a group that organizes drug sales

Most read

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO
29 November 10:56
Football

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO

Qarabag player Yassine Benzia's stunning goal was nominated
Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO
28 November 23:47
Football

Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO

A special match between legendary players of Barcelona and Real Madrid took place, delivering a nostalgic El Clásico showdown
Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer
28 November 15:27
Football

Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer

Scouts from Red Star plan to attend today’s Europa League Group Stage match between Qarabag and Lyon
UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon
28 November 16:34
Football

UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon

Predictions from various foreign sports outlets suggest a tough challenge for the Azerbaijani champions