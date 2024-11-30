30 November 2024
Russian coach evaluates team after match against Azerbaijan

30 November 2024 11:02
"I’d rate my team a solid 'four-minus,'" said Yuriy Krasnozhan, head coach of the Russian women's national football team, reflecting on their 1-0 friendly victory over Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that Krasnozhan shared his thoughts on the match with the Russian Football Union's official website:
"What grade would I give my team for this match? A win is already a 'three-plus.' The good moments we created on the field elevate it to a 'strong four.' However, the flaws we showed bring it down to a 'four-minus,' which is my final evaluation."

The second friendly between the women's national teams of Azerbaijan and Russia is scheduled for December 2 at Sochi FC's training ground.

Idman.biz

