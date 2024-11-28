28 November 2024
Tickets for Qarabag vs. Lyon match sell out – PHOTO

Football
News
28 November 2024 18:04
The sale of tickets for the UEFA Europa League match between Qarabag and Lyon continues.

According to Idman.biz, a total of 22,000 tickets have been sold so far.

The match will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, with ticket prices ranging from 5 to 150 AZN. The prices are as follows: 5, 20, 30, 40, 75, and 150 AZN.

For fans wishing to enjoy the VIP Lounge benefits by purchasing tickets for the VVIP C and VVIP D sections, the price is 300 AZN.

Sales Locations:

• iTicket.az sales points (online sales at iTicket.az)

• Qarabag FK Fan Shop at Park Boulevard

• Ticket offices at Tofig Bahramov Stadium

The match is scheduled to begin at 21:45 local time today.

Idman.biz

