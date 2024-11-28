Tickets for Qarabag vs. Lyon match sell out – PHOTO

The sale of tickets for the UEFA Europa League match between Qarabag and Lyon continues.
According to Idman.biz, a total of 22,000 tickets have been sold so far.
The match will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, with ticket prices ranging from 5 to 150 AZN. The prices are as follows: 5, 20, 30, 40, 75, and 150 AZN.
For fans wishing to enjoy the VIP Lounge benefits by purchasing tickets for the VVIP C and VVIP D sections, the price is 300 AZN.
Sales Locations:
• iTicket.az sales points (online sales at iTicket.az)
• Qarabag FK Fan Shop at Park Boulevard
• Ticket offices at Tofig Bahramov Stadium
The match is scheduled to begin at 21:45 local time today.
Idman.biz