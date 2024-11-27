Yassine Benzia: "Lyon was at their peak during my time"

"The Lyon team I played for and the current one are vastly different. Even the club president has changed."

These remarks were made by Qarabag FK player Yassine Benzia during a press conference ahead of their UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 5 match against Lyon in Baku, as reported by Idman.biz.

The Algerian midfielder, who played for Lyon from 2011 to 2015, shared his thoughts on facing his former club:

"During my time, Lyon was performing at their peak. That said, the current team has also achieved quite successful results."

The Qarabag vs. Lyon match will kick off on November 28 at 9:45 PM at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

