Azerbaijan U19 women’s team suffers crushing 0:8 loss to Switzerland

Azerbaijan’s U19 women’s national football team began their campaign in the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers with a devastating loss.

According to Idman.biz, the team played their opening match today.

Competing in Group 5 of League B, Azerbaijan faced Switzerland at the Kouklia Community Stadium in Cyprus. Under the guidance of coach Habib Aghayev, the team suffered a heavy 0:8 defeat.

The group’s other match will feature Cyprus against Estonia.

UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

League B, Group 5

Round 1 – November 26

13:00 – Switzerland (U-19) vs Azerbaijan (U-19) – 8:0

Referee: Kristina Kozoroh (Ukraine)

Goals: Aida Ragusa (3’, 68’), Nevia Stub (39’), Emilia Mece (46’), Janina Egli (51’, 64’), Lia Kamber (77’), Leela Egli (90’)

Venue: Kouklia Community Stadium

Idman.biz