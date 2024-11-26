Azerbaijan U19 women’s team suffers crushing 0:8 loss to Switzerland

Azerbaijan’s U19 women’s national football team began their campaign in the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers with a devastating loss.
According to Idman.biz, the team played their opening match today.
Competing in Group 5 of League B, Azerbaijan faced Switzerland at the Kouklia Community Stadium in Cyprus. Under the guidance of coach Habib Aghayev, the team suffered a heavy 0:8 defeat.
The group’s other match will feature Cyprus against Estonia.
UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
League B, Group 5
Round 1 – November 26
13:00 – Switzerland (U-19) vs Azerbaijan (U-19) – 8:0
Referee: Kristina Kozoroh (Ukraine)
Goals: Aida Ragusa (3’, 68’), Nevia Stub (39’), Emilia Mece (46’), Janina Egli (51’, 64’), Lia Kamber (77’), Leela Egli (90’)
Venue: Kouklia Community Stadium
Idman.biz