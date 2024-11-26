26 November 2024
EN

Azerbaijan U19 women’s team suffers crushing 0:8 loss to Switzerland

Football
News
26 November 2024 15:15
26
Azerbaijan U19 women’s team suffers crushing 0:8 loss to Switzerland

Azerbaijan’s U19 women’s national football team began their campaign in the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers with a devastating loss.

According to Idman.biz, the team played their opening match today.

Competing in Group 5 of League B, Azerbaijan faced Switzerland at the Kouklia Community Stadium in Cyprus. Under the guidance of coach Habib Aghayev, the team suffered a heavy 0:8 defeat.

The group’s other match will feature Cyprus against Estonia.

UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
League B, Group 5
Round 1 – November 26
13:00 – Switzerland (U-19) vs Azerbaijan (U-19) – 8:0
Referee: Kristina Kozoroh (Ukraine)
Goals: Aida Ragusa (3’, 68’), Nevia Stub (39’), Emilia Mece (46’), Janina Egli (51’, 64’), Lia Kamber (77’), Leela Egli (90’)
Venue: Kouklia Community Stadium

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Referees for Azerbaijan women’s national team matches against Russia announced
17:39
Football

Referees for Azerbaijan women’s national team matches against Russia announced

Both matches will be officiated by a refereeing team from Tajikistan
Adil Shukurov: “If Sabah doesn't reach European competitions under Berezutski, there may be another change...” - INTERVIEW
17:31
Football

Adil Shukurov: “If Sabah doesn't reach European competitions under Berezutski, there may be another change...” - INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani player Adil Shukurov spoke to Idman.biz about the latest developments at Sabah FC
Andre Shinyashiki parts ways with Neftchi
17:25
Football

Andre Shinyashiki parts ways with Neftchi

The Brazilian footballer’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement
Neftchi captain: "We’ve disappointed our fans" - INTERVIEW
17:24
Football

Neftchi captain: "We’ve disappointed our fans" - INTERVIEW

The 21-year-old goalkeeper discussed his team's performance
Sabah Sports Director: "Vasili Berezutski has a great opportunity to prove himself"
16:55
Football

Sabah Sports Director: "Vasili Berezutski has a great opportunity to prove himself"

Igor Ponomaryov, the sports director of Sabah FC, shared his thoughts on appointing the Russian coach Vasili Berezutski

Tahir Gozel: “One more step toward the next stage awaits us”
15:54
Football

Tahir Gozel: “One more step toward the next stage awaits us”

Club president Tahir Gozel shared his thoughts ahead of the match in a statement to Qarabag’s press office

Most read

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO
24 November 16:07
World football

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO

"This is my grandfather, Valentin Aguilar – a loyal Racing fan"
Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland
24 November 14:51
World football

Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland

Norwegian football player will be suspended for 1 day
World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol
25 November 15:08
Football

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol

The ongoing unbeaten streaks in national championships around the world have been revealed
Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match
25 November 10:01
Chess

Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match

This event marks the 60th official championship match since the inception of FIDE's unified system