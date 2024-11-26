26 November 2024
EN

Valeri Masalitin: "Slutsky experience will help Berezutski in Azerbaijan"

Football
News
26 November 2024 12:00
24
Valeri Masalitin: "Slutsky experience will help Berezutski in Azerbaijan"

Former MOIK player Valeri Masalitin believes that Vasili Berezutski’s experience working alongside Leonid Slutsky will be valuable for him in his new role as head coach of Baku’s Sabah FC.

Idman.biz reports that in his comments regarding the appointment of the Russian coach, Masalitin expressed approval, noting that Berezutski had previously worked with Slutsky in the Netherlands, Russia, and China. "However, in those countries, he didn’t carry much responsibility. But now, as head coach, he will," said the football veteran.

"If you are a head coach, your mistakes and errors will be criticized. Berezutski must be ready for that. If he has taken this step, it means he’s prepared for it – well done. Even where he coaches isn’t as important. It’s an opportunity to prove himself as a head coach. After that, he can decide whether this is his calling or not."

Berezutski has replaced Croatian Krunoslav Rendulić as the head coach of Sabah.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Referees for Azerbaijan women’s national team matches against Russia announced
17:39
Football

Referees for Azerbaijan women’s national team matches against Russia announced

Both matches will be officiated by a refereeing team from Tajikistan
Adil Shukurov: “If Sabah doesn't reach European competitions under Berezutski, there may be another change...” - INTERVIEW
17:31
Football

Adil Shukurov: “If Sabah doesn't reach European competitions under Berezutski, there may be another change...” - INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani player Adil Shukurov spoke to Idman.biz about the latest developments at Sabah FC
Andre Shinyashiki parts ways with Neftchi
17:25
Football

Andre Shinyashiki parts ways with Neftchi

The Brazilian footballer’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement
Neftchi captain: "We’ve disappointed our fans" - INTERVIEW
17:24
Football

Neftchi captain: "We’ve disappointed our fans" - INTERVIEW

The 21-year-old goalkeeper discussed his team's performance
Sabah Sports Director: "Vasili Berezutski has a great opportunity to prove himself"
16:55
Football

Sabah Sports Director: "Vasili Berezutski has a great opportunity to prove himself"

Igor Ponomaryov, the sports director of Sabah FC, shared his thoughts on appointing the Russian coach Vasili Berezutski

Tahir Gozel: “One more step toward the next stage awaits us”
15:54
Football

Tahir Gozel: “One more step toward the next stage awaits us”

Club president Tahir Gozel shared his thoughts ahead of the match in a statement to Qarabag’s press office

Most read

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO
24 November 16:07
World football

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO

"This is my grandfather, Valentin Aguilar – a loyal Racing fan"
Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland
24 November 14:51
World football

Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland

Norwegian football player will be suspended for 1 day
World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol
25 November 15:08
Football

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol

The ongoing unbeaten streaks in national championships around the world have been revealed
Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match
25 November 10:01
Chess

Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match

This event marks the 60th official championship match since the inception of FIDE's unified system