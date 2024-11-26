Valeri Masalitin: "Slutsky experience will help Berezutski in Azerbaijan"

Former MOIK player Valeri Masalitin believes that Vasili Berezutski’s experience working alongside Leonid Slutsky will be valuable for him in his new role as head coach of Baku’s Sabah FC.

Idman.biz reports that in his comments regarding the appointment of the Russian coach, Masalitin expressed approval, noting that Berezutski had previously worked with Slutsky in the Netherlands, Russia, and China. "However, in those countries, he didn’t carry much responsibility. But now, as head coach, he will," said the football veteran.

"If you are a head coach, your mistakes and errors will be criticized. Berezutski must be ready for that. If he has taken this step, it means he’s prepared for it – well done. Even where he coaches isn’t as important. It’s an opportunity to prove himself as a head coach. After that, he can decide whether this is his calling or not."

Berezutski has replaced Croatian Krunoslav Rendulić as the head coach of Sabah.

