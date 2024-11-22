Ankaragucu head coach: "Renat Dadashov needs time"

Renat Dadashov, the Azerbaijan national team player wearing the Ankaragucu jersey, has not fully recovered from his injury.

Idman.biz reports that Kenan Kocak, the head coach of the Turkish club, made this statement.

The coach mentioned that despite Dadashov joining the team's training camp in Antalya, he still needs time: "His treatment is ongoing. We will see him on the field very soon."

The 25-year-old footballer, who underwent surgery on October 21, was excluded from the Azerbaijan squad for the matches against Estonia and Sweden. So far in the 2024/2025 season, Dadashov has played 9 matches for Ankaragucu, scoring 2 goals.

Dadashov's team will face Genclerbirligi in the Ankara derby in the 13th round of the Turkish 1st League.

