24 November 2024
79-year-old coach Mircea Lucescu's unbeaten run: 6 wins in 6 matches!

21 November 2024 17:37
Mircea Lucescu, at 79, has taken the Romania national football team to an extraordinary achievement, winning all six matches in the UEFA Nations League C Group 2 during the fall. Appointed as head coach in August, Lucescu has led the team to a perfect record, with no other nation in the current tournament matching this feat.

As reported by Idman.biz, the only team with a flawless record in the UEFA Nations League is Romania.

In the B League, a fierce battle unfolded in Group 1, with Czechia, Ukraine, Georgia, and Albania all competing hard. There was just a 4-point gap between the leader and the underdog, with Czechia securing the top spot in the final round, and Albania, with a negative goal difference, being relegated to the C League.
The A League saw little in terms of unexpected results, though Belgium (with only 4 points from 6 matches) and Switzerland (eliminated with just 2 points) had notably poor performances.

In the B League, Greece, ranked lowest before the tournament, fought for leadership alongside England (both teams finished with 15 points), while Finland couldn’t manage a single point.

In a similar situation, Turkiye, ranked last in their group before the tournament, unexpectedly lost to Montenegro 1-3 in the final round, missing out on top spot and now faces the challenge of competing for a place in the A League through playoffs.

In the C League, Azerbaijan, which was ranked second in their group before the tournament, ended up with just one point, finishing last and being relegated to the D League. Meanwhile, Luxembourg’s impressive performances stood out, finishing top in their group despite being considered underdogs.

One of the biggest surprises came from San Marino, who won for the first time in 20 years, and followed up with another victory, earning promotion to the C League as group winners.

The UEFA Nations League continues with the A League championship race and playoff draws for other leagues, to be held tomorrow. The tournament will resume in March 2025.

Here’s a look at the teams set to compete in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League:
League A: Germany, Czechia, Denmark, France, Croatia, England, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Wales.
League A or B: Austria, Belgium, Hungary, Serbia, Scotland, Turkiye, Ukraine, Greece.
League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia.
League B or C: Bulgaria, Armenia, Georgia, Ireland, Iceland, Kosovo, Slovakia, Slovenia.
League C: Albania, Belarus, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Montenegro, San Marino.
League C or D: Gibraltar, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta.
League D: Andorra, AZERBAIJAN, Liechtenstein, Lithuania.

Idman.biz

