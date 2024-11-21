24 November 2024
Kristijan Velinovski: Aiming for a comeback despite challenges

21 November 2024 15:00
Kristijan Velinovski: Aiming for a comeback despite challenges

After 13 rounds in the Premier League, Sumgayit FK holds the 7th position with 13 points.

According to Idman.biz, Sumgayit’s foreign player Kristijan Velinovski shared his thoughts on the team's performance in an interview with FutbolPress:

"I believe the team has been playing well. While our current league position is not ideal, I’m confident in our potential to climb higher. With the arrival of a new head coach, there hasn’t been a significant transformation yet, but the team is showing renewed energy."

Last year, Velinovski faced a severe setback, breaking his leg during a match against Lerik in the Azerbaijan Cup, which kept him off the field for a prolonged period. Now, the winger has returned to action with Sumgayit’s reserve team. Speaking about this, he remarked:

"My job is to play football. Right now, I’m working on regaining my physical strength with the reserve team. I believe these matches have been beneficial for me."

Velinovski also mentioned discussing his future with the team’s head coach, Vagif Javadov:

"I want to play and am working hard for that. I’ve spoken with Javadov, but I’d rather not reveal the details now. We’ll see what the future holds."

So far this season, Velinovski has appeared in two Premier League matches.

