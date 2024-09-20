20 September 2024
Kapaz's first point, Neftchi dreaming for victory

Football
News
20 September 2024 10:44
11
The Azerbaijan Premier League seventh round will start today.

Idman.biz reports that 2 matches will take place on the first game day.

Kapaz will host Shamakhi. The Ganja representative, who failed to win points after 5 games, will try to end the unsuccessful series.

In the main match of the tour, the most titled clubs of the country will meet. The champion will face Neftchi. The guests, longing for victory, will try to please their fans in a meeting with a strong opponent.

Misli Premier League
VII round
September 20
17:00. Kapaz - Shamakhi
Referee: Javid Jalilov
Tovuz City Stadium.

20:00. Qarabag - Neftchi
Referee: Aliyar Aghayev
Azersun Arena

1

Turan Tovuz

6

4

2

0

8-2

14

2

Qarabag

5

4

0

1

12-4

12

3

Sabah

6

3

2

1

12-9

11

4

Araz-Nakhchivan

5

3

1

1

5-5

10

5

Zira

5

3

0

2

9-5

9

6

Shamakhi

5

2

2

1

4-3

8

7

Sumgayit

6

2

0

4

5-7

6

8

Sabail

6

1

1

4

8-10

4

9

Neftchi

6

0

4

2

2-6

4

10

Kapaz

6

0

0

6

2-16

0

Scorer: Jesse Sekidika - (Sabah) - 4 goals. Davit Volkovi (Zira), Joy-Lance Mickels (Sabah) - 3 goals.

Idman.biz

Tags:

