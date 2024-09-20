Kapaz's first point, Neftchi dreaming for victory

The Azerbaijan Premier League seventh round will start today.

Idman.biz reports that 2 matches will take place on the first game day.

Kapaz will host Shamakhi. The Ganja representative, who failed to win points after 5 games, will try to end the unsuccessful series.

In the main match of the tour, the most titled clubs of the country will meet. The champion will face Neftchi. The guests, longing for victory, will try to please their fans in a meeting with a strong opponent.

Misli Premier League

VII round

September 20

17:00. Kapaz - Shamakhi

Referee: Javid Jalilov

Tovuz City Stadium.

20:00. Qarabag - Neftchi

Referee: Aliyar Aghayev

Azersun Arena

1 Turan Tovuz 6 4 2 0 8-2 14 2 Qarabag 5 4 0 1 12-4 12 3 Sabah 6 3 2 1 12-9 11 4 Araz-Nakhchivan 5 3 1 1 5-5 10 5 Zira 5 3 0 2 9-5 9 6 Shamakhi 5 2 2 1 4-3 8 7 Sumgayit 6 2 0 4 5-7 6 8 Sabail 6 1 1 4 8-10 4 9 Neftchi 6 0 4 2 2-6 4 10 Kapaz 6 0 0 6 2-16 0

Scorer: Jesse Sekidika - (Sabah) - 4 goals. Davit Volkovi (Zira), Joy-Lance Mickels (Sabah) - 3 goals.

Idman.biz