The Italian club Roma parted ways with its head coach Daniele De Rossi.

The club issued an official statement about this, Idman.biz reports.

The reason for the separation was the unsuccessful results of the team. De Rossi took charge of the capital club after the departure of Jose Mourinho.

He led the team to 30 matches. In these matches, the team was remembered with 14 victories, 9 draws and 7 defeats.

Idman.biz