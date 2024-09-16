14000th goal in Azerbaijan Championship

The 14,000th goal in the history of Azerbaijan championships was scored.

This anniversary coincided with the match between Sabah and Turan Tovuz (2:2) of the 6th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The second goal in the match was the 14,000th in the 32-year history of the national championships. The author of this ball was Roderick Miller.

The anniversary goal happened in the 5762nd game in 33 seasons. 278 of these matches ended with a technical result. 14002 goals were scored in 5484 games.

Mehman Alishanov scored the first goal of the national championships. He netted the ball in the Qarabag and Inshaatchi (Sabirabad) match held on May 3, 1992.

Idman.biz