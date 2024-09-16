16 September 2024
EN

14000th goal in Azerbaijan Championship

Football
News
16 September 2024 12:00
32
14000th goal in Azerbaijan Championship

The 14,000th goal in the history of Azerbaijan championships was scored.

This anniversary coincided with the match between Sabah and Turan Tovuz (2:2) of the 6th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The second goal in the match was the 14,000th in the 32-year history of the national championships. The author of this ball was Roderick Miller.

The anniversary goal happened in the 5762nd game in 33 seasons. 278 of these matches ended with a technical result. 14002 goals were scored in 5484 games.

Mehman Alishanov scored the first goal of the national championships. He netted the ball in the Qarabag and Inshaatchi (Sabirabad) match held on May 3, 1992.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Nigerian player joins Gabala
14:36
Football

Nigerian player joins Gabala

The 22-year-old Kryvbas midfielder was taken on a one-year lease
Urfan Abbasov: "A tough game awaits us"
13:34
Football

Urfan Abbasov: "A tough game awaits us"

"I believe that we will get a good result in Tovuz"
Remarkable match for Aykhan Abbasov
12:36
Football

Remarkable match for Aykhan Abbasov

He worked in four clubs during his career
Shaqiri's first goal since his return
12:21
Football

Shaqiri's first goal since his return

He scored his first goal after returning to Basel and advanced his team to the R16 finals of the Swiss Cup
Turan Bayramov: "I will achieve great results in the European and World Championships"
12:10
Football

Turan Bayramov: "I will achieve great results in the European and World Championships"

"I prepared very well for the race"
Urfan Abbasov's anniversary
11:38
Football

Urfan Abbasov's anniversary

He played his 300th game in the Azerbaijan championships

Most read

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO
14 September 22:44
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day
13 September 21:44
Judo

Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day

Zagreb Judo Grand Prix has started today
Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine
15 September 23:44
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
First Turkish Footballer Nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 21 Years
13 September 17:52
Football

First Turkish Footballer Nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 21 Years

Ballon d'Or’s new owner will be announced on October 28 in Paris