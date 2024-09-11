Qarabag ahead of Galatasaray, Man Utd and Napoli

IFFHS prepared men’s club world ranking for September.

In the table, the Azerbaijan champion Qarabag ranked 52nd with 182.75 points, Idman.biz reports.

With this indicator, Gurban Gurbanov's team surpassed clubs such as Galatasaray, Manchester United and Napoli.

Another club of Azerbaijan, Zira, is 211th with 91.25 points. Sabah (59 points) is 428th, Neftchi (53.5 points) is 482nd.

Madrid Real leads the list with 403 points. Manchester City (with 368 points) is second, and Bayer (353 points) is third.

Idman.biz