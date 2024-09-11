12 September 2024
EN

Qarabag ahead of Galatasaray, Man Utd and Napoli

Football
News
11 September 2024 11:24
58
Qarabag ahead of Galatasaray, Man Utd and Napoli

IFFHS prepared men’s club world ranking for September.

In the table, the Azerbaijan champion Qarabag ranked 52nd with 182.75 points, Idman.biz reports.

With this indicator, Gurban Gurbanov's team surpassed clubs such as Galatasaray, Manchester United and Napoli.

Another club of Azerbaijan, Zira, is 211th with 91.25 points. Sabah (59 points) is 428th, Neftchi (53.5 points) is 482nd.

Madrid Real leads the list with 403 points. Manchester City (with 368 points) is second, and Bayer (353 points) is third.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov Meets with Champions League Winners, Birbasha Baku Team - PHOTO
11 September 16:51
Football

Farid Gayibov Meets with Champions League Winners, Birbasha Baku Team - PHOTO

At the end, the uniform of Birbasha Baku was presented to Minister Farid Gayibov and a commemorative photo was taken
Argentine Coaches in High Demand: Numbers Reach 10
11 September 15:01
Football

Argentine Coaches in High Demand: Numbers Reach 10

The national teams of Cambodia (Felix Dalmas) and the Dominican Republic (Marcelo Neveleff) are also led by Argentinian coaches
UEFA Development tournament: Azerbaijan going to Belarus
11 September 13:13
Football

UEFA Development tournament: Azerbaijan going to Belarus

The Azerbaijani U-15 women's football team will hold a training camp in Baku from today until September 14
Agaselim Mirjavadov: "There are some serious issues in our team"
11 September 12:02
Football

Agaselim Mirjavadov: "There are some serious issues in our team"

"We simply don't have a player with the quality to score goals"
Portuguese journalist on the Azerbaijani national team coach - Exclusive
11 September 11:10
Football

Portuguese journalist on the Azerbaijani national team coach - Exclusive

"But it seems to me that miracles are not to be expected from Fernando Santos"
48 teams in women's World Championship?
11 September 10:34
Football

48 teams in women's World Championship?

The next women's World Championship will be held in Brazil in 2027

Most read

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return
10 September 10:44
Football

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return

The Spanish press reported on this
Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time
10 September 18:04
Chess

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time

This is the 4th success of the 16-time World Champion in this category
Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests
10 September 15:44
Football

Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests

In light of these events, security concerns have prompted the decision to delay the match
Azerbaijani national team lost in 3rd game
9 September 16:22
Football

Azerbaijani national team lost in 3rd game

Today, Azerbaijan’s national U19 team held another friendly match