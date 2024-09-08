Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League.

Slovakia hosted Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

They lost to Sweden in the first match and could not get a good result in Košice either. The hosts, who scored twice before the break, maintained their advantage until the end. The Azerbaijani national team lost in the second game in a row led by the Portuguese expert Fernando Santos.

UEFA Nations League

September 8

Slovakia - Azerbaijan - 2:0

Goals: Ondrej Duda, 22 (pen.), David Strelec, 25

Referee: Damian Sylvesterjak (Poland)

Slovakia: 1. Martin Dubravka, 6. Norbert Gyomber, 14. Milan Skrinyar (k), 4. Adam Obert, 16. David Hancko, 22. Stanislav Lobotka, 8. Ondrej Duda, 19. Yuray Kuchka, 7. Tomas Suslov, 17. Lukas Haraslin, 15. David Strelec

Head coach: Francesco Calzona

Azerbaijan: 23. Mehdi Jannetov, 13. Rahil Mammadov, 15. Badavi Huseynov , 2. Amin Seydiyev, 3. Elvin Jafarguliyev, 16. Elvin Jamalov (k), 20. Aleksey Isayev, 6. Emil Mustafayev, 17. Toral Bayramov, 10. Ozanjan Kokçu, 9. Renat Dadashov

Head coach: Fernandu Santus

Kosice. Kosice Football Arena. The time is 20:00

Idman.biz