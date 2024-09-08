10 September 2024
EN

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Football
News
8 September 2024 21:54
335
Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League.

Slovakia hosted Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

They lost to Sweden in the first match and could not get a good result in Košice either. The hosts, who scored twice before the break, maintained their advantage until the end. The Azerbaijani national team lost in the second game in a row led by the Portuguese expert Fernando Santos.

UEFA Nations League

September 8
Slovakia - Azerbaijan - 2:0
Goals: Ondrej Duda, 22 (pen.), David Strelec, 25
Referee: Damian Sylvesterjak (Poland)
Slovakia: 1. Martin Dubravka, 6. Norbert Gyomber, 14. Milan Skrinyar (k), 4. Adam Obert, 16. David Hancko, 22. Stanislav Lobotka, 8. Ondrej Duda, 19. Yuray Kuchka, 7. Tomas Suslov, 17. Lukas Haraslin, 15. David Strelec
Head coach: Francesco Calzona
Azerbaijan: 23. Mehdi Jannetov, 13. Rahil Mammadov, 15. Badavi Huseynov , 2. Amin Seydiyev, 3. Elvin Jafarguliyev, 16. Elvin Jamalov (k), 20. Aleksey Isayev, 6. Emil Mustafayev, 17. Toral Bayramov, 10. Ozanjan Kokçu, 9. Renat Dadashov
Head coach: Fernandu Santus
Kosice. Kosice Football Arena. The time is 20:00

Idman.biz

Related news

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return
10:44
Football

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return

The Spanish press reported on this
Azerbaijan to face Serbia
09:31
Football

Azerbaijan to face Serbia

The match to be held in Dalga Arena will start at 19:00

Rizvan Farzaliyev: "We didn’t break their trust"
07:57
Azerbaijan football

Rizvan Farzaliyev: "We didn’t break their trust"

"As the Birbasha Baku team, we played in the Champions League for the 3rd time"
Dan Marius Mitu: "Our goal is to integrate Birbasha Baku into European Mini-Football map"
07:41
Azerbaijan football

Dan Marius Mitu: "Our goal is to integrate Birbasha Baku into European Mini-Football map"

"The tournament was very difficult."
"We managed to do everything our coach said in the Champions League"
07:33
Azerbaijan football

"We managed to do everything our coach said in the Champions League"

"It was a very interesting and difficult tournament."
Champions League winner return Azerbaijan
06:36
Azerbaijan football

Champions League winner return Azerbaijan

The Birbasha Baku team, the winner of the EMF Champions League held in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, returned to the homeland

Most read

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO
8 September 21:54
Football

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League
Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze
7 September 22:19
Paralympism

Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, held in the capital of France, continue
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO
7 September 23:04
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO

"I congratulate the bronze medalist!"
26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia
8 September 11:09
Football

26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia

The match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will start today at 20:00 Baku time