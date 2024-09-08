Slovak General Secretary: "Result against Sweden does not correspond performance on the pitch" - Exclusive

The General Secretary of the Slovakian Football Association Peter Palencik exclusively for Idman.biz spoke about the Azerbaijani national team and the upcoming match:

"We consider Azerbaijani team as very compact that made significant development over past year. Also result against Sweden does not correspond performance on the pitch. Therefore we are preparing our team very seriously for match as we will face strong and organized team."

Slovakia vs Azerbaijan for the UEFA Nations League will be held today, September 8 in Kosice starting at 20:00 Baku time.

Rasim Movsumzadeh

Idman.biz