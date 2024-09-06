6 September 2024
Birbasha Baku head coach: "We will finish the group stage in the first place"

Football
News
6 September 2024 18:14
Birbasha Baku head coach: "We will finish the group stage in the first place"

"We started this phase well."

Birbasha Baku head coach Dan Marius Mitu told Idman.biz.

He commented on the match they played in the group stage of the Champions League. In the first match of the tour, the Romanian expert spoke about the game they faced with the Spanish club Malaga (2:2): " A good start, we were leading 2:0, and in that moment I thought that is almost finished the match, that’s why I put too many players on the pitch that they are not used to play tougher, they started to be dangerous and we started to panic a bit!"

He also evaluated the match in which they beat Livorno (Italy) 3:1 in Group E: "We won. But I am not satisfied with this result. We will do better. Even if we won, we are capable of doing more."

According to him, he hopes that they will win the match against Brno (Czech Republic): "As you know here are very good teams and everything is possible, so I hope to get 6 points and to finish first in our group!"

The match between Brno and Birbasha Baku will start at 21:00 Baku time in Poland.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

