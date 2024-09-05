5 September 2024
AFFA issues penalties to Premier League clubs

5 September 2024 14:36
AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting.

Decisions were made at the meeting about what happened in the V round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, per Idman.biz.

Araz-Nakhchivan was fined 700 manats because 5 players received yellow cards in the Sumgayit match.

After the Shamakhi - Neftchi match, Shamakhi suffered a loss of 800 manats due to the entry of an outsider into the field.

Kapaz club was fined 800 manats after the Kapaz - Sabah match was over.

In the 29th minute of the Zira - Qarabag game, the Zira was warned because the fans shouted massive insults at the rival team, and this happened for the first time in the current season.

