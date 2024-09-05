AzNur player: "Our key advantage is the young team"

"We have prepared very well for the Champions League. We have worked on both tactical and standard situations. I believe that we will see the results of this."

As per Idman.biz, AzNur player Parviz Garakhanov said this.

The experienced football player assessed the chances of the team in the tournament. He said that the result of the match against the French club Les Piopio will have a great impact on other upcoming games: “Andezit (Ukraine) is the only opponent from the group. We have collected a little information about others. The main thing is that we can show our game. The role of the first game against Les Piopio will matter. If we can win, it will continue. Our goal is to level up."

Garakhanov also spoke about the state of the team: "There is a high morale in the team. The atmosphere is ideal. There will be difficulties. It's an easy win. Our key advantage is that our staff is young. We will make maximum use of it."

The AzNur - Les Piopio match will start today at 17:00. Andezit (Ukraine) will challenge Galport (Poland) in the other game of the group, which will start at the same time.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz