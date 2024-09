"We can lose some games."

As per Idman.biz, Dejan Kuluseviski, the player of the Swedish national team, said this at the press conference held before the match against the Azerbaijani national team within the Nations League.

Kulusevski said that a difficult game awaits us tomorrow: "We believe that we will win. We will do everything we can for that."

The Azerbaijan-Sweden match will take place on September 5 at 20:00 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz