Champions League: Neftchi’s first challenge

Today, Neftchi, Azerbaijan’s representative in the UEFA Champions League for the first time, will start the competition.
As Idman.biz reports that Siyasat Asgarov’s team's first opponent in the 1st qualifying round is the Austrian club Sankt-Pölten.
The match will be held in Tskhaltubo, Georgia.
UEFA Women’s Champions League - First Qualifying Round
September 4
Sankt-Pölten - Neftchi
Referee: Jelena Kumer (Croatia)
Assistant Referees: Sanja Rodak-Karsic (Croatia), Francesco Di Monte (Italy)
Fourth Referee: Maria Marotta (Italy)
Tskaltubo Technical Center Tskaltubo (Georgia). 18:00
Other rivals in the same group with Neftchi are Vllaznia of Albania and Lanchkhuti of Georgia.
