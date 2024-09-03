3 September 2024
Azerbaijan - Luxembourg matches trusted to female referee

3 September 2024 15:01
The referee appointments for the match between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg in the European U21 Championship qualifying round have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the game to be held on September 6 at the Emile Mayrisch stadium in Esch-sur-Alzette will be managed by a team of referees from Switzerland.
Désirée Grundbacher will be the chief judge of the match.

European Championship
September 6
Luxembourg U-21 - Azerbaijan U-21
Referee: Désirée Grundbacher
Assistant Referees: Matthias Sbrissa , Guillaume Maire
Fourth Referee: Anojen Kanagasingam
Emile Mayrisch. 9:30 p.m

