Azerbaijan - Luxembourg matches trusted to female referee

The referee appointments for the match between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg in the European U21 Championship qualifying round have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the game to be held on September 6 at the Emile Mayrisch stadium in Esch-sur-Alzette will be managed by a team of referees from Switzerland.

Désirée Grundbacher will be the chief judge of the match.

European Championship

September 6

Luxembourg U-21 - Azerbaijan U-21

Referee: Désirée Grundbacher

Assistant Referees: Matthias Sbrissa , Guillaume Maire

Fourth Referee: Anojen Kanagasingam

Emile Mayrisch. 9:30 p.m

