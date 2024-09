Zira agreed with a new player.

As Idman.biz reports, the press service of the club released information about this.

Baku club has transferred Iron Gomis from the Turkish club Kasımpaşa. A 2-year contract was signed with the French midfielder.

During his career, the 24-year-old football player also played in his country's Amiens, Dunkirk and Italy's Salernitana clubs.

