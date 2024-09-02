Khazri SQUAD for new season

Khazri, the silver medalist of the last season of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, is preparing for the new season with a different team.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of the capital, who parted ways with most basketball players, replaced them with new ones.

Only Jordan Perkins (USA) from last year's squad will sweat for the success of the team. The club agreed with 4 more Americans. They are DeShaun Wade, Devin Jenkins, Jermaine Marrow and Tremere Brown.

In addition, Luka Petrovski (North Macedonia), Dmytro Zhuravlov (Ukraine), Ehsan Shabani (Iran) and Papuna Kirtadze (Georgia) are new faces.

Local players Rasul Mammadzada and Jafar Abbasov, who were in the squad of Khazri last year, were joined by Nazar Guliyev.

Another innovation is related to the post of assistant coach of the team. Here Davide Tsivtsivadze was replaced by Guray Yıldız.

The Turkish specialist Murat Dikmen, who signed a new contract with the team, will be the head coach of Khazri in the 2024-25 season.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz