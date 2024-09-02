2 September 2024
EN

Khazri SQUAD for new season

Football
News
2 September 2024 15:33
28
Khazri SQUAD for new season

Khazri, the silver medalist of the last season of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, is preparing for the new season with a different team.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of the capital, who parted ways with most basketball players, replaced them with new ones.

Only Jordan Perkins (USA) from last year's squad will sweat for the success of the team. The club agreed with 4 more Americans. They are DeShaun Wade, Devin Jenkins, Jermaine Marrow and Tremere Brown.

In addition, Luka Petrovski (North Macedonia), Dmytro Zhuravlov (Ukraine), Ehsan Shabani (Iran) and Papuna Kirtadze (Georgia) are new faces.

Local players Rasul Mammadzada and Jafar Abbasov, who were in the squad of Khazri last year, were joined by Nazar Guliyev.

Another innovation is related to the post of assistant coach of the team. Here Davide Tsivtsivadze was replaced by Guray Yıldız.

The Turkish specialist Murat Dikmen, who signed a new contract with the team, will be the head coach of Khazri in the 2024-25 season.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Joshua Kimmich named Germany’s new captain
18:06
Football

Joshua Kimmich named Germany’s new captain

29-year-old Kimmich has been playing for the German national team since 2016 and has played 91 games
Neftchi squad before the Champions League
17:36
Football

Neftchi squad before the Champions League

The game to be organized on September 4 in Tskaltubo, Georgia, will start at 18:00
Ludogorets defender to play against Azerbaijan
16:17
Football

Ludogorets defender to play against Azerbaijan

The Swedish national team starts training camp in Stockholm today
Kapaz’s first goal scorer: "It is an honor to sign this history"
15:50
Football

Kapaz’s first goal scorer: "It is an honor to sign this history"

"It is gratifying that Kapaz have scored their 1000th goal"
Arif Asadov assessed the APL round
15:18
Football

Arif Asadov assessed the APL round

"I hope that the percentage given for the national team's game will benefit many of our clubs"
Farid Gayibov: "The state has created great conditions for the development of sports in Guba"
14:28
Football

Farid Gayibov: "The state has created great conditions for the development of sports in Guba"

"It is very gratifying that this year Guba will have its own team in the league"

Most read

Paris 2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO
31 August 00:45
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
Champions League CALENDAR
31 August 16:57
World football

Champions League CALENDAR

The full schedule of the League stage of the Champions League has been announced
Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO
31 August 19:55
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani swimmer won silver - PHOTO
31 August 20:07
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani swimmer won silver - PHOTO

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are underway