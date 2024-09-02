Fashion over football: Beckham’s son quits football

“Romeo has recently signed with a top fashion agent in Paris.”

David Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham has reportedly decided to quit football, as Idman.biz reports.

A source speaking to The Sun said: “Romeo has decided to hang up his football boots and devote his time to his fashion career. He has loved his time at Brentford but needs to focus his attention on fashion, which is where his passion lies. Romeo has recently signed with a top fashion agent in Paris and has his sights set on working with some ­massive brands.”

Beckham shared on Instagram: "Happy 22nd Birthday to my beautiful boy... We are so proud of the man you have turned into, kind, passionate, and hardworking... Have the most amazing day because you deserve it... Love you mate so much."

