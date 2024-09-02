Qarabag’s opponent win after 2 games - VIDEO

Romania’s FCSB team will face Qarabag in the Europa League , played their next game in the national championship.

Idman.biz reports that the team of Ilias Charalampous hosted UTA Arad in the 7th round.

The opponent of our representative, who lost in the last 2 games in the Romanian championship, was happy with the victory this time. The hosts beat their opponent with a score of 2:0. Thanks to this victory, FCSB, which increased their points to 8, ranked 9th in the tournament table.

The Qarabag - FCSB game will be held on January 23 in Baku.



Idman.biz