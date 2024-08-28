28 August 2024
EN

The vice-president of AFFA was assigned to the game of Galatasaray in the Champions League

Football
News
28 August 2024 17:04
Konul Mehdiyeva, vice president of AFFA and member of the Executive Committee, received another appointment from UEFA.

She will be the UEFA representative of the 8th group matches within the first round of the UEFA Champions League among women's football teams, Idman.biz reports.

BIIK (Kazakhstan) - NSA (Bulgaria) match on September 4 at 15:00 Baku time at Achille Hammerel stadium in Luxembourg, Racing Union (Luxembourg) - Galatasaray at 21:00 on the same day. (Turkiye) meeting will be held. On September 7, the losers of the pairs will meet at 15:00 Baku time, and the winners will meet at 21:00.

Konul Mehdiyeva will act as UEFA representative in all 4 matches.

